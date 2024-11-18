Hyderabad

Lineman’s Honesty in Hyderabad Wins Hearts, Returns Rs. 2 Lakh to Police

In a heartwarming display of honesty, Muddam Satish Yadav, a lineman with TSSPDCL, has earned widespread praise for his act of integrity after finding and returning a bundle of cash worth Rs. 2 lakhs in Lallaguda.

Safiya Begum18 November 2024 - 17:39
Lineman’s Honesty in Hyderabad Wins Hearts, Returns Rs. 2 Lakh to Police
Lineman’s Honesty in Hyderabad Wins Hearts, Returns Rs. 2 Lakh to Police

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of honesty, Muddam Satish Yadav, a lineman with TSSPDCL, has earned widespread praise for his act of integrity after finding and returning a bundle of cash worth Rs. 2 lakhs in Lallaguda.

On Monday morning, Satish was walking near the Ayyappa Swamy temple in Lallaguda when he witnessed a two-wheeler speeding past him. A cover containing cash fell from the vehicle, but the motorist did not notice and continued driving. Despite shouting to alert the rider, Satish could not get the motorist’s attention.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy criticizes Modi Govt for failing to deliver on promises

Curious, Satish checked the cover, which was partially torn, and discovered a large sum of money inside, totaling Rs. 2 lakh. Without a second thought, he took the cash and walked straight to the Lallaguda police station. There, he handed over the money to the Station House Officer (SHO), explaining the situation.

https://twitter.com/munsifdigital/status/1858481948362166591

When asked if he was tempted to keep the money, Satish responded resolutely, “Not for a moment. It’s someone else’s money. The motorist could have been carrying it for an emergency or for a personal occasion like a daughter’s marriage.”

Satish’s honest deed has been widely appreciated by the Lallaguda police and the public. His actions serve as a reminder that honesty still prevails in today’s world, even in the face of temptation.

The Lallaguda police have commended Satish for his integrity, praising him for his strong moral compass and selflessness in returning the lost money.

Tags
Safiya Begum18 November 2024 - 17:39

Related Articles

HYDRA Demolitions and Stalled Projects: A Crisis Brewing in Hyderabad's Real Estate?

HYDRA Demolitions and Stalled Projects: A Crisis Brewing in Hyderabad’s Real Estate?

18 November 2024 - 20:18
Hyderabad Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Suspected Murder Case

Hyderabad Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Suspected Murder Case

18 November 2024 - 17:36
Blast near temple in Hyderabad, priest injured

Blast near temple in Hyderabad, priest injured

18 November 2024 - 17:25
Hyderabad Weather Update: BHEL Factory Records Season’s Lowest Temperature at 12.9°C

Hyderabad Weather Update: BHEL Factory Records Season’s Lowest Temperature at 12.9°C

18 November 2024 - 15:27
Back to top button