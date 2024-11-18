Lineman’s Honesty in Hyderabad Wins Hearts, Returns Rs. 2 Lakh to Police

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of honesty, Muddam Satish Yadav, a lineman with TSSPDCL, has earned widespread praise for his act of integrity after finding and returning a bundle of cash worth Rs. 2 lakhs in Lallaguda.

On Monday morning, Satish was walking near the Ayyappa Swamy temple in Lallaguda when he witnessed a two-wheeler speeding past him. A cover containing cash fell from the vehicle, but the motorist did not notice and continued driving. Despite shouting to alert the rider, Satish could not get the motorist’s attention.

Curious, Satish checked the cover, which was partially torn, and discovered a large sum of money inside, totaling Rs. 2 lakh. Without a second thought, he took the cash and walked straight to the Lallaguda police station. There, he handed over the money to the Station House Officer (SHO), explaining the situation.



https://twitter.com/munsifdigital/status/1858481948362166591

When asked if he was tempted to keep the money, Satish responded resolutely, “Not for a moment. It’s someone else’s money. The motorist could have been carrying it for an emergency or for a personal occasion like a daughter’s marriage.”

Satish’s honest deed has been widely appreciated by the Lallaguda police and the public. His actions serve as a reminder that honesty still prevails in today’s world, even in the face of temptation.

The Lallaguda police have commended Satish for his integrity, praising him for his strong moral compass and selflessness in returning the lost money.