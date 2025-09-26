Yo Yo Honey Singh calls his latest album the biggest celebration of his life

Mumbai: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has released his new album ‘51 Glorious Days’ on Friday. The album features 51 songs all of which have been released in a single day, making Honey Singh the first Indian artiste to attempt and achieve such a feat. The album follows the success of his last album ‘Glory’. ‘51 Glorious Days’ features tracks spanning genres, moods, and cultures, packed with collaborations from some of the biggest names in music including AP Dhillon, Nora Fatehi, Bohemia, Alfaaz, Jyoti Nooran and many other artistes.

Speaking about the album, Yo Yo Honey Singh said in a statement, “‘51 Glorious Days’ is not just an album, it’s my life’s biggest celebration. 51 tracks, 51 moods, 51 ways to say that Yo Yo Honey Singh is here to stay. I wanted to give my fans something that has never been done before, something they’ll remember forever.

Also Read:‘Bigg Boss 19’: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Farrhana Bhatt ‘badimaag, besharam ladki’

Every beat, every lyric, every collab on this album is fire. I’ve poured my heart, my hustle, and my madness into it. This is history in the making, and I promise, it’s only the beginning. Har Har Mahadev”. Adding to the spectacle, the album’s very first music video, ‘Mafia’ also dropped on Friday. The music video features Nargis Fakhri setting the tone for the powerhouse journey of the album. Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series, said in a statement, “Honey has always been like family to me and to T-Series.

With ‘51 Glorious Days’, he has gone beyond being a trendsetter to making history. Dropping 51 songs in a single day is a daring move that only Yo Yo Honey Singh could pull off, and it reflects the same spirit and passion he’s had since the very beginning. We are proud to stand with him on this landmark moment for Indian music”. The album is available to stream on the official YouTube channel of T-Series, and across all major streaming platforms.