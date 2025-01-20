Yogi Adityanath to Lead 14 Rallies for BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, political campaigns are intensifying across the capital. BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to spearhead the party’s efforts with 14 election rallies and public programs, beginning January 23.

This move underscores the party’s strategy to mobilize support, particularly among voters with ties to Uttar Pradesh. Here’s an in-depth look at the BJP’s campaign strategies and key developments leading up to the February 5 polls.

Yogi Adityanath’s Role in BJP’s Campaign

Sources within the Delhi BJP reveal that Yogi Adityanath will play a pivotal role in the party’s campaign. His presence is expected to resonate with Delhi’s significant Uttar Pradesh-origin population.

Starting January 23, he will hold 14 rallies and public events to galvanize support for BJP candidates.

Prime Minister Modi’s Engagement with Booth Workers

In addition to Yogi Adityanath’s rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect directly with BJP’s booth-level workers via the Namo application.

The initiative, titled “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” (My Booth is the Strongest), aims to strengthen the party’s grassroots organization.

On January 22 at 1 p.m., Modi will address booth workers, sharing key strategies to secure a BJP victory in Delhi. His motivational outreach is expected to energize the party’s base ahead of the elections.

BJP’s Sankalp Patra: A Vision for Delhi

The BJP’s campaign received a significant boost with the launch of its manifesto, the ‘Sankalp Patra,’ by party president and Union Minister JP Nadda.

The manifesto highlights key promises and initiatives designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of voters, including:

Healthcare Improvements: Enhanced medical facilities and better access to essential services. Women’s Empowerment: Provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana.

Monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to boost economic independence. Support for Senior Citizens: Expanded welfare programs to improve the quality of life for the elderly.

The manifesto also pledges to roll out new schemes and strengthen existing ones, aiming to create a more inclusive and prosperous Delhi.

Criticism of AAP Leadership

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of hypocrisy and failing to deliver on past promises.

Meghwal pointed out inconsistencies, such as Kejriwal’s earlier claims of not using government housing or security, which he later adopted.

“Kejriwal’s actions expose his duplicity,” Meghwal stated. “With a BJP government in place, Delhi will witness significant development under a double-engine government.”

BJP candidate Dushyant Gautam also raised concerns over the capital’s poor drinking water quality, highlighting the need for better governance.

Delhi’s Political Landscape: A Three-Way Contest

The upcoming election is shaping up to be a three-way battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Each party is leaving no stone unturned in their bid to secure votes.

AAP’s Position : AAP aims to retain power by focusing on its governance track record, particularly in education and healthcare.

: AAP aims to retain power by focusing on its governance track record, particularly in education and healthcare. BJP’s Strategy : The BJP is banking on high-profile leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi to rally voters.

: The BJP is banking on high-profile leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi to rally voters. Congress’s Resurgence: Congress is striving to regain lost ground, presenting itself as a viable alternative.

Election Timeline