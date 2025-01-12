Yograj Singh’s Shocking Confession: Planned to Kill Kapil Dev: Video

In a recent interview with Samdish Bhatia on the Unfiltered with Samdish podcast, Yograj Singh, the father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, made some startling and controversial revelations about two iconic Indian cricketers, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Yograj Singh’s Shocking Confession About Kapil Dev

Yograj Singh shared a deeply personal and alarming incident involving Kapil Dev, where he claimed to have gone to the legendary cricketer’s house with the intention of killing him. According to Yograj, he was enraged after being dropped from the North Zone team, allegedly due to political reasons involving Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi. Yograj revealed that he went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9, armed with a pistol, intending to “put a bullet through his head.”

However, Yograj stated that he refrained from carrying out the act after Kapil Dev emerged from his house with his mother. Despite the tense situation, Yograj admitted to abusing Kapil Dev multiple times but ultimately left after acknowledging the presence of Kapil’s mother.

Yograj expressed his anger over being excluded from the team, attributing it to his close relationship with Sunil Gavaskar, which allegedly did not sit well with the senior players at the time. Following this, Yograj decided to quit playing cricket and focused on supporting his son, Yuvraj Singh’s career.

Yograj Singh wanted to kill Kapil Devpic.twitter.com/RMSFlkLSi3 — Mahi (@mahi_tst) January 12, 2025

Yograj Singh’s Bitter Remarks on Bishan Singh Bedi

The former cricketer also took aim at the late Bishan Singh Bedi, accusing him of plotting against him. Yograj revealed that Bedi, who was the chief selector at the time, did not want to select him for the team, largely because of his connection with Sunil Gavaskar and his cricketing activities in Mumbai. Yograj claimed that he never forgave Bedi for his actions and felt that his exclusion from the team was unfair and politically motivated.

Yograj’s Jibe at Kapil Dev After 2011 World Cup Win

In another part of the interview, Yograj took a dig at Kapil Dev after India’s triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Yograj sent a paper cutting to Kapil Dev, reminding him that his son, Yuvraj Singh, had performed better than him during the tournament. Yograj’s words highlighted his ongoing rivalry with Kapil Dev, a sentiment that he has openly expressed for years.

Yograj’s Change of Heart on MS Dhoni

In a surprising twist, Yograj Singh made a U-turn regarding his previous harsh criticism of MS Dhoni. While Yograj had previously blamed Dhoni for allegedly cutting his son Yuvraj’s international career short, he now praised the former Indian captain for his fearless leadership and cricketing intelligence.

Yograj acknowledged Dhoni’s ability to read the game and guide bowlers effectively. He also commended Dhoni’s resilience, recalling the famous incident when Dhoni was hit by Mitchell Johnson during India’s tour of Australia, but remained unfazed and went on to hit a six off the very next ball. Yograj described Dhoni as a “fearless man” and acknowledged that such individuals were rare in the cricketing world.

Despite this newfound respect, Yograj has not completely let go of his past grievances. In 2024, Yograj had claimed that he would never forgive MS Dhoni for his perceived role in Yuvraj’s early retirement from international cricket.

Yograj’s Fiery Personality and Strong Opinions

Yograj Singh’s outspoken personality is well-known, and his comments have often stirred controversy. Whether it’s his views on Kapil Dev or his evolving opinion on MS Dhoni, Yograj’s words reflect his strong emotions and deeply held beliefs. As the 66-year-old continues to coach young cricketers, his candidness in interviews ensures that he remains a polarizing figure in the cricketing world.

The recent interview with Samdish Bhatia has sparked considerable debate, with fans and experts alike reacting to Yograj’s revelations. His comments about Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni are bound to resonate with those closely following Indian cricket, further adding to the ongoing discourse surrounding these legendary cricketers.