Bumrah’s Fitness Woes: Can He Handle the Pressure of Leading India in Test Cricket?

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the leading contender to replace Rohit Sharma as India’s Test captain. However, ongoing fitness concerns, including a recent back spasm, have raised questions about his ability to be a long-term option for the role.

Fitness Issues Impact Bumrah’s Leadership Prospects

Bumrah, known for his pace and wicket-taking ability, has struggled with recurring injuries throughout his career. His latest back issue has made him doubtful for next month’s Champions Trophy, leading to concerns about his fitness over the long term. While selectors are hopeful he can still feature in the tournament, doubts remain about his durability, especially considering the heavy workload required for leading India in both Tests and white-ball formats.

Selecting a Strong Vice-Captain for Leadership Continuity

With Rohit Sharma’s days as Test captain nearing an end, the selectors are turning their attention to finding a stable leadership option for the future. Bumrah is the front-runner to take charge, especially for the upcoming series in England, but his fitness remains a key issue. In the event of injury or unavailability, a reliable vice-captain will be crucial for ensuring leadership continuity.

Currently, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal are considered for the vice-captaincy, with Pant emerging as the most suitable candidate due to his experience and leadership qualities.

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan Fails Again in Bowling Action Test: What’s Next for the Star All-Rounder?

Bumrah’s Workload Raises Concerns About Long-Term Captaincy

Bumrah’s fitness concerns are compounded by his heavy workload as India’s pace spearhead, particularly in high-profile international series and ICC events. Despite an impressive record of 443 international wickets across formats, his ongoing injury issues, including his inability to bowl in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, have raised doubts about his ability to handle the physical demands of captaincy.

He will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, with hopes of recovering in time for the Champions Trophy. However, with the upcoming WTC cycle from June 2025 to June 2027 and Bumrah’s advancing age, selectors might be cautious about assigning him a long-term leadership role.

The Case for Rishabh Pant as Vice-Captain

Former national selector Devang Gandhi believes that Rishabh Pant is the ideal candidate to serve as vice-captain, given his proven leadership skills and ability to rise to the occasion in key moments. Pant’s maturity and match-winning ability, such as during India’s historic victory at the Gabba in 2021, make him a natural leader in the team.

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta also supports the idea of Pant as vice-captain, emphasizing the need for a strong deputy who can handle leadership responsibilities, especially given Bumrah’s fitness and workload issues. Dasgupta suggests that Bumrah’s involvement in ICC events and the IPL means that his role as captain could be short-term, making Pant’s leadership potential even more important.

While Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead India in the immediate future, his fitness issues and the demanding nature of international cricket could hinder his ability to serve as a long-term Test captain. With selectors considering Rishabh Pant as a strong vice-captain option, the leadership structure within the Indian team is set to evolve, ensuring continuity and stability in the years to come.