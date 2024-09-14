Young Woman Killed After Being Hit by RTC Bus in Hyderabad, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Hyderabad – In a tragic incident, a young woman lost her life after being hit by an RTC (Road Transport Corporation) bus while crossing the road at Kothaguda Junction in the Madhapur police station limits.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred when the woman was attempting to cross the busy road and was struck by the bus. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Authorities have launched an investigation, and the CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of the accident. The mishap has raised concerns about road safety in the area.

Local residents and commuters are urging for stricter traffic control measures at major junctions to prevent such accidents in the future.