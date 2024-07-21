Your dedication to people’s cause is an inspiration: Rahul greets Kharge on birthday

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wished Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday and said that his tireless service and dedication to the people’s cause is an inspiration.

Kharge, who became Congress president in October 2022, turned 82 on Sunday.

“A very happy birthday, @kharge ji! Your tireless service and dedication to the people’s cause is an inspiration,” Gandhi said on X.

“Wishing you much love and good health,” the former Congress chief added.

A very happy birthday, @kharge ji!



Your tireless service and dedication to the people’s cause is an inspiration.



Wishing you much love and good health. pic.twitter.com/ECI1PW2QYX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2024