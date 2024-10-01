Hyderabad

“Your Games Won’t Last Long, Revanth Reddy” – Strong Statement Issued

"Your government won’t survive for long. The injustices done to our Muslim brothers will be your undoing, and you will soon face the consequences," the statement read.

Fouzia Farhana1 October 2024 - 15:48
In a sharp and heated remark, a strong warning has been issued to Congress leader Revanth Reddy, stating that his political games and leadership will not last long. The statement also mentioned that the “wrongs done to the Muslim community” will soon bring his downfall.

This intensifies the political tension surrounding Revanth Reddy and his leadership, with mounting criticism from various quarters.

