Yuvraj Singh to Lead India Champions in WCL Season 2

New Delhi: Cricket Legend Returns for Another Title Run

Legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh has confirmed his participation in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), set to take place in July in the United Kingdom.

The star all-rounder, who led the India Champions to victory in the inaugural edition, will once again captain the team, aiming for back-to-back triumphs.

Shikhar Dhawan Joins India Champions for WCL Season 2

In an exciting addition to the squad, Shikhar Dhawan will be making his WCL debut, marking his return to competitive cricket after his retirement from international cricket last year.

Expressing his enthusiasm about leading India Champions again, Yuvraj Singh said:

“I’m looking forward to representing our nation at the World Championship of Legends again. The memories of our victory in the first edition, alongside my teammates, will always remain close to my heart.”

WCL: A Tournament That Revives Cricketing Glory

The inaugural season of the WCL witnessed thrilling performances from cricketing stalwarts such as Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan. Their passion for the game remains as strong as ever, proving that age is no barrier to delivering match-winning performances.

The tournament quickly gained global recognition, with Indian cricket fans celebrating their favorite legends as they returned to action on the international stage.

WCL Founder’s Vision for the Future

Harshit Tomar, Founder of WCL, shared his vision for the tournament, emphasizing its importance in preserving the legacy of senior cricketers.

“I’ve always seen this tournament as a way forward for cricket to have its future through its senior cricketers. It’s been fulfilling to see cricket’s superstars recreating the same magic that made them immortals. Our cricketing heroes are our sentiments, and hosting them to the best of our ability has always been our vision.”

India Champions Set for Another Dominant Campaign

The India Champions, owned by Sumant Bahl, Salman Ahmed, and Jaspal Bahra, are set to return to Edgbaston, where they will face top international stars from Australia, West Indies, England, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Reflecting on the team’s journey and aspirations for the upcoming season, Bahl, co-owner of Team India Champions, stated:

“Owning the legendary Team India Champions, working alongside cricketing legends, and lifting the inaugural WCL trophy by beating arch-rivals Pakistan is still a dream come true. We are very excited about Season 2 and are looking forward to repeating history with a stronger and better team this year.”

With Yuvraj Singh leading from the front and the addition of Shikhar Dhawan, the India Champions are set to bring more excitement to WCL Season 2, keeping cricket lovers worldwide on the edge of their seats.