Zomato’s Quirky Response to Wrong Order in Hyderabad Goes Viral on Social Media

Hyderabad: In a surprising incident, a Zomato customer from Hyderabad received an unexpected reply from the food delivery service after receiving the wrong dish.

Ananya, a student in the city, ordered chicken manchurian through the Zomato app but was delivered chicken 65 instead. What followed was an amusing exchange that quickly went viral on social media.

After realizing the error, Ananya reached out to Zomato’s customer support through the platform’s AI chatbot, Zia, before finally being connected to a customer service representative named Syeda.

When she pointed out the mix-up, saying, “I ordered chicken manchuria, not chicken 65,” Syeda’s response was anything but ordinary. After a brief delay, Syeda replied, “We request you to please have it… we are sure you will love it.”

Ananya, amused by the response, shared a screenshot of the chat on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), captioning it “Average Zomato experience.” The post quickly gained traction, sparking widespread reactions and laughter across social media.

As the story continued to spread online, Zomato issued a public apology in response to Ananya’s post. The company replied, “Hi Ananya, we’re truly sorry for the trouble you have faced.

This is not the kind of experience we ever wanted for you. Shoot us a DM with your registered phone number/order ID, and we’ll get things sorted at the earliest.”

The light-hearted nature of the incident and Zomato’s quirky response have made the exchange a viral sensation, entertaining thousands of users and adding a humorous twist to a common delivery error.