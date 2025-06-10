₹1 Crore Insurance for Electricity Employees: Telangana Govt Signs MoU with SBI

Hyderabad: In a significant move to boost the morale and security of electricity department employees, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Telangana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide ₹1 crore insurance coverage for each employee working in the electricity sector.

₹1 Crore Insurance to Support Power Department Workers’ Families

Speaking at a special program held at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the crucial role the electricity department plays in national development. He acknowledged the life-risking efforts of workers and stated that this insurance scheme will offer financial assurance to their families in times of need.

MoU Signed Between Telangana Govt and SBI

The formal MoU between SBI and the Telangana Government ensures that electricity workers will be covered under a comprehensive insurance plan. Bhatti stated that this step would enhance employee confidence and courage, further motivating them to perform their duties diligently.

Also Read: Ashadam Bonalu in Hyderabad: Minister Issues Key Directives for Grand Celebrations

New Energy Policy with Green Energy Focus

Deputy CM Vikramarka also highlighted the launch of the Telangana New Energy Policy, aiming to generate 20,000 MW of green energy by 2029–30. He noted that the power department is actively upgrading its transmission systems to meet increasing demand and modern energy standards.

“From Lineman to Minister – Everyone Plays a Key Role”

Bhatti stressed that every person in the electricity department, from linemen to ministers, has a vital role to play in achieving the state’s energy goals. He urged all employees to work in unity to ensure that Telangana becomes a leader in renewable energy production.