Amid Nagendra resignation rumours, BJP steps up attack on Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Amid intense speculation over the possible resignation of Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics, B. Nagendra, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday stepped up the attack on the state government, alleging that “big fish and whales” were behind the alleged Valmiki Corporation irregularities case and warning the ruling party not to take the BJP’s protests and warnings lightly.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Vijayendra challenged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to make Nagendra the Chief Minister if he is eventually proved innocent in the investigation into the alleged Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation case.

“Let Nagendra become Chief Minister if he is proved innocent after the investigation,” Vijayendra said, referring to the allegations against the minister.

Vijayendra alleged that Nagendra’s name had figured in the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in the case. He also referred to the death of P. Chandrashekhar, an officer associated with the corporation, who died by suicide in Shivamogga.

Vijayendra alleged that Chandrashekhar’s death note had stated that funds were transferred to Telangana on the oral instructions of Nagendra, who was the minister in charge at the time.

“The question raised by the BJP is a serious one. Congress leaders have looted money meant for the development of Dalits. Such corrupt people should not be allowed to continue in office under any circumstances,” Vijayendra said, demanding Nagendra’s immediate removal from the Cabinet.

His remarks came amid growing speculation that Nagendra could step down from the Cabinet following mounting political pressure over his induction into the ministry. Chief Minister Shivakumar earlier said that all leaders, ministers, MLAs and workers of the Congress were “disciplined soldiers” of the party when asked about the possibility of Nagendra’s resignation.

Vijayendra said the BJP had raised the issue even before the commencement of the Legislative Assembly session and had demanded that the government obtain Nagendra’s resignation. He alleged that the Congress government was functioning with an “arrogance of power”.

Vijayendra also cautioned the government against underestimating the BJP’s agitation.

“Do not take our struggle lightly. When we were fighting inside the House, we were called goons. Are you calling the BJP and JD(S) leaders goons for raising their voice for Dalits?” he asked.

“The money must come back and should be used for the development of the community. We are ready to continue our struggle for as long as necessary,” Vijayendra said.

Calling Nagendra a “small fish” in the alleged scam, the BJP state president alleged that much bigger players were involved.

“Minister Nagendra is only a small fish. There are much bigger fish and whales behind this. The BJP is prepared to decide how to bring all of them out and how to intensify the struggle,” he said.

Vijayendra said the BJP would continue to fight on behalf of Dalits and other sections who, according to him, did not have a voice.

“Our objective is not to tarnish Nagendra’s image. Our objective is to ensure justice for the Dalit community,” he said, adding that the BJP’s agitation would continue until Nagendra resigns.

The BJP State President also said the party had begun preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council elections. A special meeting of BJP legislators was held to discuss the strategy for the elections to the South-East Graduates’ constituency, West Graduates’ constituency and North-East Teachers’ constituency, scheduled to be held in October-November.

He said the BJP currently has its own Legislative Council members in all three constituencies and that the meeting discussed strategies to retain the seats, including coordination between candidates and the party organisation.