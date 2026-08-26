Telangana CM, Governor greet Muslims on Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday greeted Muslims on Milad-Un-Nabi

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to Muslim on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

The Chief Minister observed that the auspicious day, which marks the commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, assumed a great significance for the entire Muslim community.

He stated that the values preached by Prophet Muhammad—peace, love, brotherhood, compassion, humanity, and a righteous way of life—serve as an eternal ideal for society. The Prophet’s messages are a guiding force for global peace and harmony.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that the “People’s Government” accorded priority to the welfare and development of Muslim minorities.

He asserted that the government is striving for social, economic, and educational uplift of the Muslims. He wished that Milad-un-Nabi would fill everyone’s lives with peace, happiness, and a spirit of brotherhood.

Governor Shukla said in his message that the occasion should strengthen the spirit of peace, harmony and togetherness, and inspire everyone to uphold kindness, compassion and service to humanity. He wished happiness, peace and prosperity to all.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi. “Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi,“ Kishan Reddy posted on ‘X’.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Deputy Leader in Telangana State Legislative Assembly, T. Harish Rao, conveyed heartfelt wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

“May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire us with the values of peace, compassion, unity and service to humanity. May this sacred occasion bring happiness, and prosperity to all,” he said.

“On this auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters. May the teachings of compassion, peace, unity, and universal brotherhood of Prophet Muhammad inspire us to work together for a harmonious, prosperous, and inclusive society,” said Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS) leader K. Kavitha.