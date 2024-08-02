10 SAR dogs which can sniff human body scent from 10-15 feet of rubbles assisting rescue operation

Wayanad: A team of 10-member expertly trained specialist ‘Search And Rescue’ (SAR) dogs, which are capable of sniffing human body scent from even 10-12 feet of rubbles, are actively assisting the search operation to trace missing people at landslide-ravaged areas in this district of Kerala.

Additionally, drone-based radar will also be used to detect bodies up to a depth of 30 meters in soil and water, sources said.

Three dogs from the Army’s elite canine unit, three from Kerala Police and four from Tamil Nadu are actively involved in the rescue operation now, sources said.

Epertly-trained dogs, such as Belgian Malinois, Labradors, and German Shepherds, are in the team. The Kerala Police deployed three canines – Murphy, Maya and Maggi – for search operation. Jackey, Dixy and Sara are of Labrador Retriever breed of the Army.

The dog training faculty (DTF) of RVC Centre and College in Meerut cantt, UP, is the oldest training academy for Army dogs in country. This Faculty has been designated as the center of excellence in dog training.

It trains 9 different specialties of dogs which includes search and rescue dogs.

The dogs which have been sent to Wayanad in Kerala in the unprecedented natural calamity are the Specialist ‘Search And Rescue’ (SAR) dogs which are trained for identifying and indicating human scent under the rubble.

They undergo 12 weeks of basic training and then another 24 weeks of Trade training to be worthy of handling this important responsibility. These dogs are capable of sniffing human body scent from even 10-12 feet of rubbles.

On sniffing the human scent, these dogs indicate presence of humans buried under rubbles of landslide to their master, where other tools can dig out and recover live or dead body. These dogs have been used previously with great success.

Meanwhile, 40 search teams have been formed to conduct search in six zones from Friday. The first zone consists of Attamala and Aranmala. Mundakai is the second zone, Amlimattam is the third zone, Vellarmala Village Road is the fourth zone, GVHSS Vellarmala is the fifth zone and Atiwara is the sixth zone.

Each team will have three locals, one forest department employee and members of Army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, MEG.

The teams with the support of police and local swimmers will also conduct search in a 40-km stretch of Chaliyar river areas coming under the jurisdiction of 8 police stations.

A parallel search will be conducted using a police helicopter. Along with this, the Coast Guard, the Navy and the Forest Department will conduct a search along the banks of the river and the places where the dead bodies are likely to stay.

According to the latest reports, death toll rose to 289 and 240 are still missing, and more than 213 are under going treatment at various hospitals after massive landslides struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Wayanad.