₹100-Crore Defamation Suit: Parvesh Verma Targets Kejriwal Ahead of Elections

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma has filed a ₹100-crore defamation suit against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of making false allegations against him. Verma stated that, if he wins, the money would be used for development projects in his New Delhi constituency.

Allegations and Counterclaims

Kejriwal recently accused Verma of labeling Punjabis as a threat to the country. Denying the claim, Verma responded, “I don’t need to highlight what I and my family have contributed to the Sikh community.”

The BJP MP alleged that vehicles from Punjab, carrying AAP ministers, MLAs, and Chief Minister Mann, had recently entered Delhi to campaign for the February 5 Assembly elections. Verma claimed that AAP was distributing liquor, cash, and CCTV cameras from Chinese companies to influence voters, adding that he had reported these issues to the police and the Election Commission.

Verma criticized Kejriwal for allegedly resorting to lies, calling it a reaction to AAP’s “imminent defeat.” He also accused Kejriwal of hurting Hindu sentiments with remarks about Ram and Hanuman.

Kejriwal’s Response

Responding to Verma’s claims, Kejriwal condemned the BJP MP’s remarks on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, “By calling Punjabis a threat to the country, BJP has insulted lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi.” He emphasized the significant contributions of Punjabis to Delhi and India, highlighting their sacrifices during the partition and their role in shaping the city.

Kejriwal further demanded an apology from the BJP, stating that such comments were “deeply painful” to the Punjabi community in Delhi.

Political Repercussions

Verma predicted a strong BJP victory, saying, “The people of Delhi will respond on February 5, and on February 8, the lotus will bloom,” referring to the BJP’s election symbol.

The defamation suit adds another layer to the escalating political tensions between BJP and AAP ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.