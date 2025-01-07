10th International Convention at IIT Hyderabad from May 26

Hyderabad: The Spic Macay 10th International Convention will be hosted at IIT Hyderabad from May 26 to June 1, 2025.

This highly anticipated cultural event promises to be a celebration of the rich heritage of Indian classical music, dance, and art.

A Cultural Extravaganza at IIT Hyderabad

Event Highlights: The 10th International Convention will bring together renowned cultural artists from across India, who will perform Indian classical music and dance, showcasing the depth and diversity of India’s artistic traditions.

Pre-Convention Performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan : In the lead-up to the convention, the legendary sarod maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Amjad Ali Khan delivered a mesmerizing performance at IIT Hyderabad on 6th January 2025 . The soulful concert set the tone for a series of cultural events in anticipation of the grand convention.

About Spic Macay and Its Legacy

Spic Macay (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) has been a leading organization dedicated to promoting Indian classical arts and culture among young people. With the 10th International Convention , it aims to reach new heights by connecting diverse cultures through the shared language of art.

The Spic Macay 10th International Convention at IIT Hyderabad will not only be a spectacular cultural gathering but also an educational journey for all involved. With renowned artists and workshops, it will provide an immersive and enriching experience, reinforcing the importance of preserving and celebrating India’s artistic traditions.