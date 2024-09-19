10th Telangana State Junior Athletics Championships 2024 Concludes with Exciting Results

Hyderabad: The 10th Telangana State Junior Athletics Championships 2024 for boys and girls in the age categories of 14, 16, 18, and 20 years took place at the Osmania University Synthetic Athletics Track in Hyderabad on September 19th and 20th. The event, organized by the Telangana Athletic Association and the Sports Authority of Telangana, showcased some impressive performances by young athletes from across the state.

Highlights from the Championships:

5000 Meter Race Walk (18 Years Boys)

1st Place: Yedla Sai Charan Reddy (Nizamabad) – 32:31

Yedla Sai Charan Reddy (Nizamabad) – 32:31 2nd Place: P. Jagan (Medchal) – 37:22.1

P. Jagan (Medchal) – 37:22.1 3rd Place: Athmakuri Saikarteek (Khammam) – 38:18

Athmakuri Saikarteek (Khammam) – 38:18 10000 Meter Race Walk (20 Years Boys)

1st Place: E. Vishnu Vardhan (Karimnagar) – 50:25.8

E. Vishnu Vardhan (Karimnagar) – 50:25.8 2nd Place: Dharmveer Singh (TAA) – 50:54.9

Dharmveer Singh (TAA) – 50:54.9 3rd Place: P. Abdul Kareem Basha (Jogulamba Gadwal) – 1:22:21

P. Abdul Kareem Basha (Jogulamba Gadwal) – 1:22:21 1000 Meter Race (18 Years Girls)

1st Place: Kodavath Swapna (Nagarkurnool) – 3:02.9

Kodavath Swapna (Nagarkurnool) – 3:02.9 2nd Place: A. Akhila (Nalgonda) – 3:05.0

A. Akhila (Nalgonda) – 3:05.0 3rd Place: M. Gauri Priya (Ranga Reddy) – 3:14.6

M. Gauri Priya (Ranga Reddy) – 3:14.6 800 Meter Race (20 Years Girls)

1st Place: D. Kalyani (Suryapet) – 2:35.9

D. Kalyani (Suryapet) – 2:35.9 2nd Place: M. Tabu (Bhadradri Kothagud) – 3:01.6

M. Tabu (Bhadradri Kothagud) – 3:01.6 3rd Place: Maddi Pooja (Nirmal) – 3:09.9

Maddi Pooja (Nirmal) – 3:09.9 Shot Put (18 Years Girls)

1st Place: G. Siri Reddy (Ranga Reddy) – 11.44 meters

G. Siri Reddy (Ranga Reddy) – 11.44 meters 2nd Place: Kaniganti Rajarajeswari (Nagarkurnool) – 10.82 meters

Kaniganti Rajarajeswari (Nagarkurnool) – 10.82 meters 3rd Place: M. Akshaya Sindhu (Jangaon) – 9.52 meters

M. Akshaya Sindhu (Jangaon) – 9.52 meters Shot Put (20 Years Girls)

1st Place: Narala Buchamma (Nagarkurnool) – 8.93 meters

Narala Buchamma (Nagarkurnool) – 8.93 meters 2nd Place: Mandali Ramya Sri (Mahabubnagar) – 7.90 meters

Mandali Ramya Sri (Mahabubnagar) – 7.90 meters 3rd Place: A. Lakshmi Prasanna (Hanumakonda) – 5.83 meters

A. Lakshmi Prasanna (Hanumakonda) – 5.83 meters Long Jump (18 Years Boys)

1st Place: Sapavath Dathu (Nalgonda) – 6.69 meters

Sapavath Dathu (Nalgonda) – 6.69 meters 2nd Place: Kalthi Ashok (Khammam) – 6.67 meters

Kalthi Ashok (Khammam) – 6.67 meters 3rd Place: Pathlouth Subbu (Ranga Reddy) – 6.13 meters

Pathlouth Subbu (Ranga Reddy) – 6.13 meters Long Jump (20 Years Boys)

1st Place: O. Nagnath (Nizamabad) – 6.11 meters

O. Nagnath (Nizamabad) – 6.11 meters 2nd Place: Renish Ratnani (Medchal) – 5.82 meters

Renish Ratnani (Medchal) – 5.82 meters 3rd Place: B. Sri Charan (Jangaon) – 5.81 meters

B. Sri Charan (Jangaon) – 5.81 meters Discus Throw (18 Years Girls)

1st Place: G. Siri Reddy (Ranga Reddy) – 27.56 meters

G. Siri Reddy (Ranga Reddy) – 27.56 meters 2nd Place: M. Akshaya Sindhu (Jangaon) – 20.98 meters

M. Akshaya Sindhu (Jangaon) – 20.98 meters 3rd Place: Pathar Akuppa Manaswini (Hyderabad) – 20.57 meters

Photo Caption: Shri Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, and Sri Nuthi Srikanth, Chairman of the Telangana B.C. Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd, along with medal winners Prof. Rajesh Kumar, President of Hyderabad District Athletics, and others.

The championships highlighted the talent and dedication of young athletes in Telangana, providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.