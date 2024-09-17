11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in the US for Threatening Violence with Weapons and “Kill List” (Video Viral)

New York: In a concerning incident from the United States, an 11-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly boasting about his extensive arsenal of weapons and a “kill list” targeting students at two different schools.

The arrest came after the boy, identified as Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli, posted a video showcasing his collection of airsoft rifles, pistols, fake ammunition, knives, swords, and other weapons on social media, accompanied by threats of violence.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood detailed the situation in a Facebook post on Monday. Deputies confiscated the weapons and related items following the boy’s threats. Despite Dorelli’s claims that his statements were meant as a joke, he now faces felony charges for making written threats of mass shooting.

The sheriff’s department released footage of the boy being led into jail with handcuffs on his wrists and ankles, along with his mugshot and a display of the seized replica weapons and samurai swords.

Sheriff Chitwood expressed his intent to publicly identify and embarrass juveniles involved in such threats. “I can and will release the names and photos of juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools, and consuming law enforcement resources,” he wrote on Facebook.

This arrest follows recent commitments by Sheriff Chitwood to target individuals making prank threats, particularly in the wake of a tragic school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. The incident, involving a 14-year-old boy charged with killing four people, has intensified calls for stricter gun control measures. In response, President Joe Biden has advocated for a complete ban on assault weapons, emphasizing the need for action beyond mere thoughts and prayers.

President Biden stated, “As a nation, we cannot continue to accept the carnage of gun violence. We need more than thoughts and prayers,” reflecting the urgent call for effective gun control in light of the ongoing violence.