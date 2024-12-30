11th STAG Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2024 Conclude with Thrilling Finals

Sports

Hyderabad, from 28th to 31st December. The competition witnessed intense matches across various age groups, with young talents showcasing their exceptional skills.

Hyderabad: The 11th STAG Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2024, organized by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association, successfully concluded at Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, Hyderabad, from 28th to 31st December. The competition witnessed intense matches across various age groups, with young talents showcasing their exceptional skills.

Results Summary

Under 11 Girls

Finals:

  • Myra Jain (WTTA) defeated V Aparna (SPARS) (3-2): 10-12, 8-11, 13-11, 11-6, 13-11

Semi-Finals:

  • Myra Jain (WTTA) defeated Ajay Aishwarya (SPARS) (3-0): 11-7, 11-9, 11-8
  • V Aparna (SPARS) defeated Sanhitha (LFHSA) (3-2): 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6

Under 11 Boys

Finals:

  • Haneesh Amara (SPHS) defeated Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) (3-0): 11-3, 11-3, 11-6

Semi-Finals:

  • Haneesh Amara (SPHS) defeated Vihaan Mudumbai (ITTA) (3-0): 11-8, 11-6, 14-12
  • Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) defeated Srisai Shiva Advik (ITTA) (3-2): 11-2, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8

Under 13 Girls

Finals:

  • V B Mahima Krishna (AWA) defeated Gayathri Krishna (GSM) (3-2): 8-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5

Semi-Finals:

  • Gayathri Krishna (GSM) defeated Avanthika D (SPARS) (3-0): 11-3, 11-9, 11-9
  • V B Mahima Krishna (AWA) defeated Sanhitha Aviyah (LFHSA) (3-1): 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4

Under 13 Boys

Finals:

  • Pramaan Gummedelli (LFA) defeated J A Vilohith (GSM) (3-1): 10-12, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8

Semi-Finals:

  • Pramaan Gummedelli (LFA) defeated Srisai Shiva Advik (ITTA) (3-0): 14-12, 11-9, 11-7
  • J A Vilohith (GSM) defeated Seetharam Vaibhav (AVSC) (3-1): 7-11, 15-13, 11-9, 11-4

Under 15 Girls

Finals:

  • Aniyah Anand (LFHSA) defeated Sri Saanvi (SPARS) (3-1): 7-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-5

Semi-Finals:

  • Aniyah Anand (LFHSA) defeated Gayathri Krishna (GSM) (3-2): 10-12, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7
  • Sri Saanvi (SPARS) defeated B Srividya (3-0): 11-3, 11-6, 11-3

Under 15 Boys

Finals:

  • Sree Anish (GSM) defeated Pokalkar Abhijeet (LFHSA) (3-1): 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 13-11

Semi-Finals:

  • Pokalkar Abhijeet (LFHSA) defeated Harshith Reddy (SGUTTA) (3-1): 8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6
  • Sree Anish (GSM) defeated Vevaan Bhatia (LFHSA) (3-0): 11-5, 11-6, 11-7

The championships concluded with recognition of the winners and a celebration of sportsmanship, fostering young table tennis talent in Telangana.

