11th STAG Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2024 Conclude with Thrilling Finals

Hyderabad: The 11th STAG Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2024, organized by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association, successfully concluded at Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, Hyderabad, from 28th to 31st December. The competition witnessed intense matches across various age groups, with young talents showcasing their exceptional skills.

Results Summary

Under 11 Girls

Finals:

Myra Jain (WTTA) defeated V Aparna (SPARS) (3-2): 10-12, 8-11, 13-11, 11-6, 13-11

Semi-Finals:

Myra Jain (WTTA) defeated Ajay Aishwarya (SPARS) (3-0): 11-7, 11-9, 11-8

defeated (3-0): 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 V Aparna (SPARS) defeated Sanhitha (LFHSA) (3-2): 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6

Under 11 Boys

Finals:

Haneesh Amara (SPHS) defeated Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) (3-0): 11-3, 11-3, 11-6

Semi-Finals:

Haneesh Amara (SPHS) defeated Vihaan Mudumbai (ITTA) (3-0): 11-8, 11-6, 14-12

defeated (3-0): 11-8, 11-6, 14-12 Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) defeated Srisai Shiva Advik (ITTA) (3-2): 11-2, 6-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8

Under 13 Girls

Finals:

V B Mahima Krishna (AWA) defeated Gayathri Krishna (GSM) (3-2): 8-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5

Semi-Finals:

Gayathri Krishna (GSM) defeated Avanthika D (SPARS) (3-0): 11-3, 11-9, 11-9

defeated (3-0): 11-3, 11-9, 11-9 V B Mahima Krishna (AWA) defeated Sanhitha Aviyah (LFHSA) (3-1): 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4

Under 13 Boys

Finals:

Pramaan Gummedelli (LFA) defeated J A Vilohith (GSM) (3-1): 10-12, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8

Semi-Finals:

Pramaan Gummedelli (LFA) defeated Srisai Shiva Advik (ITTA) (3-0): 14-12, 11-9, 11-7

defeated (3-0): 14-12, 11-9, 11-7 J A Vilohith (GSM) defeated Seetharam Vaibhav (AVSC) (3-1): 7-11, 15-13, 11-9, 11-4

Under 15 Girls

Finals:

Aniyah Anand (LFHSA) defeated Sri Saanvi (SPARS) (3-1): 7-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-5

Semi-Finals:

Aniyah Anand (LFHSA) defeated Gayathri Krishna (GSM) (3-2): 10-12, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7

defeated (3-2): 10-12, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 Sri Saanvi (SPARS) defeated B Srividya (3-0): 11-3, 11-6, 11-3

Under 15 Boys

Finals:

Sree Anish (GSM) defeated Pokalkar Abhijeet (LFHSA) (3-1): 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 13-11

Semi-Finals:

Pokalkar Abhijeet (LFHSA) defeated Harshith Reddy (SGUTTA) (3-1): 8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6

defeated (3-1): 8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 Sree Anish (GSM) defeated Vevaan Bhatia (LFHSA) (3-0): 11-5, 11-6, 11-7

The championships concluded with recognition of the winners and a celebration of sportsmanship, fostering young table tennis talent in Telangana.