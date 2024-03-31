12 killed by Israeli bombing on Gaza City

Gaza: At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 30 injured by Israeli bombing on those who were responsible for securing aid in Gaza City on Saturday night, according to Palestine TV.

Medical teams struggled to transport the casualties, with some still lying on the ground awaiting assistance, security sources told Xinhua.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not commented on the incident.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,705, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Saturday.