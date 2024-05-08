15-year-old Girl Gangraped, Five arrested

Shahdol: Five persons were arrested on Wednesday for alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, police said.

The incident had taken place under the Kotwali police station limits on Monday evening when the girl was returning from a coaching class. The arrested men were identified as Aishwarya Nidhi Gupta (36), Saleem Qureshi (22), Kailash Panika (29), Saleem (18) and Afzal Ansari (28).

All five were booked for rape under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek.

Earlier, Kotwali police station in-charge Raghvendra Tiwari had told reporters that the accused accosted the girl when she was chatting with a friend on her way back from the coaching class.

“They asked the two girls why they were standing there, threatened them, and started shooting their video. Then they took the girl to the nearby wooded area and raped her,” he said.