1st ODI: Rana, Jadeja Claim Three Wickets Each as India Bowl Out England for 248

Nagpur: Debutant Harshit Rana and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets apiece as India restricted England to 248 in 47.4 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Thursday.

Strong Comeback from Rana After Initial Struggles

After being hammered for 26 runs in an over by Phil Salt in his debut match, Rana showed remarkable resilience. He came back strongly, finishing with 3-53. Jadeja was equally impressive, claiming 3-26 as England were pulled back in the middle overs.

Despite fighting fifties from Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51), England’s total was manageable for India, especially with dew expected to affect the second innings, making bowling a bit more challenging.

England’s Decent Start, But India Fights Back

England had a solid start, reaching 50 without loss in just 36 balls after Mohammed Shami bowled a maiden over. However, Phil Salt’s aggressive 43 off 26 balls was halted due to a mix-up with fellow opener Ben Duckett, leading to Salt’s run-out. Rana then reduced England to 77/3 with a double-wicket maiden.

Jadeja and Rana Take Charge in Middle Overs

Rana got Duckett out with a short delivery that resulted in a superb diving catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal at midwicket. He followed it up with the dismissal of Harry Brook, who was caught behind for a duck.

Ravindra Jadeja also played a key role, dismissing Joe Root, who had contributed 34 runs in a partnership with Buttler. Jadeja’s fast-skidding delivery trapped Root in front, leaving England at 111/4.

Buttler and Bethell Fight Back

Buttler continued to hold the innings together, reaching his half-century off 58 balls. Along with Bethell, he brought England to 167/4 after 32 overs, but both were dismissed in quick succession. Buttler was caught at short fine-leg off Axar Patel for 52, and Bethell was dismissed for 51 by Jadeja.

Rana’s Third Wicket, England’s Struggle to Build Partnerships

Harshit Rana returned to claim his third wicket, dismissing Liam Livingstone for just five runs with a well-directed short ball. England struggled to put together partnerships, with the Indian bowlers asserting their dominance.

Final Wickets and England’s Collapse

After reaching 183/6, England were pegged back further, with Mohammed Shami dismissing Brydon Carse. Bethell’s dismissal left England at 183/7, and despite a late flurry from Jofra Archer, who smashed Pandya for two fours and a six, England were all out for 248 in 47.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

England : 248 all out in 47.4 overs (Jos Buttler 52, Jacob Bethell 51; Ravindra Jadeja 3-26, Harshit Rana 3-53)

: 248 all out in 47.4 overs (Jos Buttler 52, Jacob Bethell 51; Ravindra Jadeja 3-26, Harshit Rana 3-53) India: To chase down 249