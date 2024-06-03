1st Pan India Federation Cup National Masters Games Concludes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 1st Pan India Federation Cup National Masters Games, jointly organized by the Pan India Master Games Federation and the Masters Games Association of Telangana State, concluded with a grand medal and awards ceremony at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad.

The event, held from May 22 to May 24, saw veteran athletes from across the country compete in various sports, showcasing their enduring prowess and passion for athletics. The competition culminated in a celebration of excellence on June 2, where the top performers were honored.

Among the notable winners were:

Debora Rammonds (Javelin Throw, 70+ Women) – Gold Medal

(Javelin Throw, 70+ Women) – Gold Medal M. Vishwanatham (Hammer Throw, 75+ Men) – Gold Medal

(Hammer Throw, 75+ Men) – Gold Medal V. Venkateshwarlu (Walking & Long Distance, 5 KM, 60+ Men) – Gold Medal

(Walking & Long Distance, 5 KM, 60+ Men) – Gold Medal Shekar Yadav (Shotput, 70+ Men) – Gold Medal

(Shotput, 70+ Men) – Gold Medal Mohd Moizuddin (MARS Football Academy, 60+ Men) – National Medal Winner

(MARS Football Academy, 60+ Men) – National Medal Winner V. Kalyani (Shotput & Hammer Throw, 55+ Women) – 2 Gold Medals

(Shotput & Hammer Throw, 55+ Women) – 2 Gold Medals D. Veralakshmi (Shotput & Javelin Throw, 70+ Women) – 2 Gold Medals

(Shotput & Javelin Throw, 70+ Women) – 2 Gold Medals N. Venkateswar Rao (Walking & 100 Meters, 65+ Men) – 2 Gold Medals

(Walking & 100 Meters, 65+ Men) – 2 Gold Medals Mir Mohsin Ali Razvi (400 Meters & 100 Meters, 55+ Men) – 2 Gold Medals

(400 Meters & 100 Meters, 55+ Men) – 2 Gold Medals G. Parvathisam (Tennis, 70+ Men) – Gold Medal

(Tennis, 70+ Men) – Gold Medal S. Prasad (Basketball, 50+ Men) – Gold Medal

(Basketball, 50+ Men) – Gold Medal Peri Viswanatham (Long Distance, 5Km & 10Km, 75+ Men) – 2 Gold Medals

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Sri Y. Rama Rao, General Secretary of the Masters Games Association of Telangana, and Sri A. Ratnakar Rao, Secretary of Tennis, who applauded the athletes for their remarkable achievements.

The Masters Games provided a platform for senior athletes to demonstrate their skills and dedication, inspiring younger generations to pursue lifelong fitness and sportsmanship.