20 injured as private bus turns turtle in Telangana

About 20 people were injured, some of them seriously, when a private travel bus overturned at Chandragiri Villas in Nalgonda district around midnight on Saturday.

Abdul Wasi6 October 2024 - 12:11
Nalgonda: About 20 people were injured, some of them seriously, when a private travel bus overturned at Chandragiri Villas in Nalgonda district around midnight on Saturday.

According to police, the bus, carrying 35 passengers, was travelling from Hyderabad to Chennai when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Nalgonda for treatment.

Police have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway.

