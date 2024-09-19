21-Year-Old Parrot Undergoes Successful Surgery to Remove 20-Gram Tumor (Video)

Satna: In a remarkable medical case that has captured public attention, a 21-year-old parrot named Beto underwent a successful surgery to remove a 20-gram tumor. The operation, which lasted two hours, was conducted by a team of veterinarians at the District Veterinary Hospital in Satna.

The parrot’s owner, Chandrabhan Vishwakarma, noticed a growing lump on the parrot’s neck about six months ago. The lump had been causing significant discomfort, affecting the parrot’s ability to speak and eat. Upon realizing the severity of the situation, Vishwakarma sought medical help.

Veterinarians diagnosed the lump as a tumor and recommended surgery. On September 15, a two-hour operation was performed, successfully removing the tumor from the parrot’s neck. The parrot, which weighed 98 grams, had the 20-gram tumor extracted. The tumor was sent to Rewa Veterinary College for further investigation.

Dr. Bilender Singh, one of the veterinarians involved, noted that this was the first case of a tumor in a bird in the district. He highlighted the complexity of the surgery due to the tumor’s location on the parrot’s neck.

Following the surgery, the parrot has made a full recovery. It is now able to eat properly and is in good health. The veterinarians have conducted follow-up examinations, and the parrot continues to thrive.