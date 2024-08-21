22 lakh farmers in Telangana received loan waiver amount: Tummala

Khammam: Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao said even though the State government is in deep debt, it has kept its word by providing the crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakhs for farmers in Telangana.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Tummala Nageswara Rao said that so far, the laon waiver amount has been deposited into the accounts of 22 lakh farmers, clearing the loan amount upto Rs.2 lakh.

Clarifying that those farmers with errors in their Aadhaar and bank accounts have not received the loan waiver, the Minister instructed officials to correct these errors and complete the loan waiver process.

Farmers who have not received the loan waiver should approach the agriculture officials, who will be available at Rythu Vedikas and Mandal offices to assist with the process,” Tummala advised.

Alleging that the previous government had neglected farmers’ welfare and misleaded farmers for ten years, he accused the BRS leaders of shedding “crocodile tears” now.

The Minister has assured farmers that there are no restrictions on the loan waiver and that the process of correcting errors is ongoing.

According to banks, a total of 41,78,892 farmers have taken loans, with outstanding dues of ₹31,000 crores. Most of these loans are below ₹2 lakh, taken by small and marginal farmers, Tummala disclosed.

He urged farmers not to worry about the loan waiver and focus on their agricultural activities.