23-Year-Old Telangana Student Found Dead in US Lake Under Suspicious Circumstances

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, Tushalapuram Sai Rohit, a 23-year-old student from Siddipet, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lake at Sammamish, USA. The young man, pursuing his Master of Science degree at the University of Missouri, was reported missing two days prior to the discovery of his body.

Rohit, a resident of Kutigal in Dhoolimitta, was the eldest son of Mangavva and Mahadev. He completed his engineering degree at CVR College in 2022 before leaving for the United States in December 2023 to further his education in Seattle.

According to sources close to Rohit, he resided in a hostel on the university campus, sharing a room with four other Indian students. On July 22, Rohit went out for an outing but failed to return to his hostel. Reports indicate that he changed cabs midway to his destination and subsequently went missing. When his friends were unable to contact him via phone, his friend Avinash filed a missing person report with the local police.

Rohit’s body was discovered on July 24 in Sammamish Lake, leaving his family and friends devastated. The cause of death remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. Efforts are currently underway to repatriate his body to India, with assistance from the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and a fundraising initiative by his friends.

Rohit’s family in Kutigal is in a state of shock, grappling with the sudden loss of their beloved son, whose promising academic journey has been tragically cut short. Authorities are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding his untimely death, as the community mourns the loss of a bright young mind.