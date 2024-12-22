250-Foot-Deep Stepwell Found During ASI Survey in Sambhal: A Key Discovery from the 1857 Revolt Era: Video

In a groundbreaking discovery, a 250-foot-deep stepwell, believed to date back to the 1857 revolt era, was uncovered in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The stepwell, named Rani ki Bawdi, was discovered on Saturday during a survey in the Laxman Ganj area after two bulldozers excavated the site.

This significant archaeological find follows another notable discovery in the region earlier this month: the ruins of an ancient Banke Bihari temple. The recent discoveries in Sambhal have sparked renewed interest in the area’s historical and cultural significance.

Rani ki Bawdi: A Stepwell from the 1857 Revolt Era

The Rani ki Bawdi stepwell in Laxman Ganj has historical connections to the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. Local accounts suggest that Laxman Ganj was once home to the royal family of Sahaspur, and the stepwell may have been part of the royal estate. The discovery was made following a request from Kaushal Kishore, the state publicity chief of Sanatan Sevak Sangh, who urged the district magistrate to excavate the site.

Upon receiving the request, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia ordered an excavation, which revealed the stepwell and a two-story building. The excavation was temporarily paused at night due to visibility issues, but the findings have already generated significant excitement.

Experts and Authorities React

According to officials, the stepwell is believed to be one of the few remaining structures from the 1857 revolt period in Uttar Pradesh. The excavation is ongoing, with authorities keen on preserving the site for future generations. The DM has also stated that any families encroaching on the area will be removed following due notice.

BREAKING | An ancient tunnel near the well, along with several room-like structures on either side, discovered in Sambhal, UP



Excavation work is ongoing to uncover more details.



Sambhal's ancient history is unfolding before our eyes, with every chapter waiting to be revealed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oHwwmaDQ8y — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) December 22, 2024

This discovery has also brought attention to the ancient Banke Bihari temple found in the area, further emphasizing Sambhal’s rich cultural and historical heritage. Local officials are now focused on preserving and promoting these newly discovered sites for tourism and education.

Also Read: Why These Arab Countries Are Buying Tons of Cow Dung from India?

ASI Conducts Carbon Dating at Nearby Kartikeya Temple

In related news, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted carbon dating at the Kartikeya Temple in Sambhal, which was reopened on December 13 after remaining closed for 46 years. The ASI’s exploration includes several nearby pilgrimage sites, including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep, and Chakrapani. Officials have also examined 19 regional wells as part of their ongoing research.

VIDEO | An ancient step well was discovered in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh. Situated just 27 km from Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid, four rooms were found in the three-storey step well. Excavation work is still underway. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/E35hcA7h8H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2024

The Significance of Sambhal’s Recent Discoveries

These discoveries highlight the region’s historical importance and provide valuable insight into Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural past. The government and local authorities are committed to further excavating and preserving the sites for historical and tourism purposes.

Sambhal’s recent archaeological findings, including the Rani ki Bawdi stepwell, are expected to draw greater attention from historians, archaeologists, and tourists alike. These sites are becoming key landmarks for anyone interested in India’s colonial and pre-colonial history.

Preserving India’s Historical Heritage

The discovery of the 250-foot-deep Rani ki Bawdi stepwell and the ancient Banke Bihari temple underscores the importance of preserving India’s rich historical and cultural heritage. With continued excavation efforts and the support of local authorities, these sites are set to become essential landmarks for history enthusiasts and tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh.