Why These Arab Countries Are Buying Tons of Cow Dung from India?

In recent years, India has seen a significant rise in the export of cow dung, with Gulf countries such as Kuwait leading the demand. The reasons behind this growing export trend are rooted in cow dung’s agricultural benefits, especially for crops like dates. These countries, known for their vast oil and gas reserves, are increasingly turning to India for cow dung, an essential agricultural product.

The Agricultural Benefits of Cow Dung

Research conducted by agricultural scientists in the Gulf region has revealed that cow dung, when processed into powder, significantly boosts the growth of date palms. The use of cow dung powder has not only enhanced the size of dates but has also led to a substantial increase in yield. This discovery has prompted nations like Kuwait and other Arab countries to import large quantities of cow dung from India to enhance their date production.

Kuwait’s Bulk Order of Cow Dung

Kuwait, in particular, has placed significant orders for cow dung from India. Recently, Kuwait ordered 192 metric tons of cow dung to meet the growing demand for improving date crop yields. With the agricultural sector in the Gulf relying heavily on date cultivation, the use of cow dung has become a game-changer in enhancing productivity and quality.

High Price and Growing Demand for Cow Dung

The growing demand for cow dung from Gulf nations is reflected in its increasing price. India currently exports cow dung at 30 to 50 rupees per kilogram. Experts predict that prices will climb further as the demand continues to rise. This price increase indicates the expanding international interest in India’s cow dung, especially from countries prioritising agricultural sustainability.

India’s Role as a Major Supplier of Cow Dung

With its vast cattle population, India is well-positioned to meet the international demand for cow dung. Nearly 300 million cattle produce approximately 30 million tons of cow dung daily, making India a major producer of this valuable commodity. The country uses cow dung for various purposes, including fuel, biogas production, eco-friendly products, and organic fertiliser. The agricultural sector in India has long recognised the importance of cow dung, and its role in international markets is now gaining attention.

The Future of Cow Dung Exports

The increasing demand for cow dung from countries like Kuwait and other Gulf nations highlights its growing importance in agriculture worldwide. As more research supports its benefits for crop growth, especially for date palms, India’s role as a supplier is likely to expand. With prices rising, cow dung is becoming a local resource and a global agricultural asset. This export surge is expected to boost India’s economy while strengthening ties with Gulf nations.