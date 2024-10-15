26 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Gaza: At least 26 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical and security sources.

Medical sources said 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling near the al-Faluja area in Jabalia refugee camp, while at least 10 others were killed in an airstrike targeting an inhabited house east of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.

They added five more were killed in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, noting they were all transferred to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

According to Palestinian security sources, Israeli tanks continue to besiege the Jabalia refugee camp for the 11th day in a row, as residents of Jabalia, its camp, and the nearby cities of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia were ordered to evacuate southward.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Tuesday that the IDF continues its operations in the Jabalia area targeting militant infrastructure and operatives embedded inside civilian areas.

The IDF added that it acted in accordance with international law to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza residents, particularly assistance concerning the health system, including the transfer of patients, accompanying personnel, and hospital staff, as well as fuel delivery for operating hospitals.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which 1,200 people were killed and about 250 others taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 42,344, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.