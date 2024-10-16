Maharashtra

3 killed as fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Mumbai

Three persons were killed after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Abdul Wasi16 October 2024 - 10:29
3 killed as fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Mumbai
3 killed as fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Mumbai

Mumbai: Three persons were killed after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, a civic official said.

Three persons were injured and taken to the Cooper Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, a civic official said.

The deceased have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74) and Pelubeta (42), as per civic officials.

The blaze was doused at around 9 am, a fire brigade official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Tags
Abdul Wasi16 October 2024 - 10:29

Related Articles

Minority Front Condemns Insulting Remarks by MLA Nitesh Rane, Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, and Ramgiri Maharaj

Minority Front Condemns Insulting Remarks by MLA Nitesh Rane, Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, and Ramgiri Maharaj

15 October 2024 - 20:14
ECI Announces Maharashtra and Jharkhand Poll Dates: Results on Nov 23

ECI Announces Maharashtra and Jharkhand Poll Dates: Results on Nov 23

15 October 2024 - 16:15
One more person arrested in Baba Siddique murder case  

One more person arrested in Baba Siddique murder case  

15 October 2024 - 15:42
EC to announce schedule for Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls today

EC to announce schedule for Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls today

15 October 2024 - 12:10
Back to top button