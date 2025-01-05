30 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza: Reports

Gaza: At least 30 Palestinians were killed, and several others remain missing following Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources.

Residential Areas Targeted in Gaza City

Shuja’iyya Neighborhood Attack

Israeli airstrikes hit a residential house in Shuja’iyya , east of Gaza City .

Al-Daraj Area Bombing

Al-Ahli Arab Hospital reported receiving three bodies, including an infant, following an Israeli bombing in Al-Daraj, east of Gaza City.

Southern Gaza: Khan Younis Under Fire

Vehicle Attack in Al-Satar Al-Sharqi

Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle carrying aid security personnel from a private security company in Khan Younis .

Homes & Tents Targeted

Eight people killed , including a child and a woman , in two separate airstrikes on homes and a tent in west and central Khan Younis .

Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp Attack

Civilian Casualties Reported

Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that two women were killed, and eight others injured following an Israeli airstrike on Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Palestinian Death Toll Continues to Rise

The Gaza-based health authorities reported that the total Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has reached 45,717, as of Saturday.

Israeli airstrikes continue to escalate, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with thousands still in desperate need of medical aid, shelter, and basic necessities.

