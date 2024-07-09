35 Students Fall Ill After Food Poisoning Incident at Ramayampet Hostel

Medak: A serious case of food poisoning emerged in Medak district on Tuesday, as 35 students from TG Model School Ramayampet fell ill after consuming breakfast. The affected students experienced severe vomiting and diarrhea.

The students reported seeing a house lizard in their breakfast, which they believe caused the food poisoning. Due to a lack of mobile phones, they were unable to capture images or videos of the lizard.

The ill students were quickly transported to Area Hospital in Ramayampet for treatment, where they are currently receiving medical care.

This incident highlights another instance of negligence in government hostel kitchens within the district.