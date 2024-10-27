39 protesting TGSP personnel suspended for misconduct

Hyderabad: Telangana Police Department has suspended 39 Telangana Special Police (TGSP) personnel for misconduct and incitement to agitation’.

A Police statement issued at midnight on Saturday said, in recent days, certain personnel from the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) have engaged in agitations within the Battalion campus as well as on the streets in various locations, including Hyderabad.

In an effort to uphold the discipline and integrity of the Telangana Special Police, 39 personnel involved in misconduct have been suspended for conduct unbecoming of government servants, including incitement to agitation among Battalion personnel. These individuals were found to have violated conduct rules and engaged in behaviour contrary to the standards expected of government employees.

The actions of these personnel allegedly incited unrest within the Battalion, adversely affecting morale and operational efficiency. Such behaviour undermines the disciplinary framework and tarnishes the image of a uniformed force dedicated to maintaining peace and security across Telangana.

The Telangana Police remains committed to enforcing strict discipline and taking corrective action against any misconduct. A thorough investigation is underway, and senior officials have been directed to closely monitor Battalion activities to ensure a positive working environment. Strict disciplinary measures will be taken against any personnel found violating conduct rules.

The Telangana Special Police reaffirms its commitment to upholding public trust and accountability by adhering to its core values of Duty, Compassion, and Honour, according to a police statement issued at midnight on Saturday.