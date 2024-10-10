3rd Edition of Premiethon – The Hope Run to Aid Premature Babies Next Month

Hyderabad: The Premiethon – Hope Run, an initiative by Extra Mile Foundation, will be held on November 17, 2024, at T-Works, Hitech City, Hyderabad. Now in its 3rd edition, this marathon is aimed at raising awareness and support for premature and sick newborns. The event will feature 3K, 5K, and 10K runs, gathering participants from across the city for a noble cause.

The Premiethon is a one-of-a-kind initiative that emphasizes aiding underprivileged families who cannot afford the high cost of intensive care required for premature babies. These babies often struggle for survival, and the funds raised through the event will directly contribute to providing them with timely, high-quality medical care.

Extra Mile Foundation, a charitable trust and non-profit organization, is dedicated to bridging the gap between the cost of care and the quality of treatment for premature newborns. The foundation’s mission is to ensure that every premature and sick newborn, especially those from lower socio-economic backgrounds, receives equitable and patient-centric care.

The proceeds from Premiethon 2024 will support Extra Mile’s efforts to ensure affordable care for early-born babies, focusing on providing timely referrals, transport to higher-level medical centers, and raising public awareness about the challenges faced by premature infants and their families.

In addition to raising funds, Extra Mile also focuses on spreading awareness about the emotional and social difficulties that accompany the care of preterm infants, offering workshops, counseling, and rehabilitation for parents. The foundation also works to train healthcare workers in remote areas to ensure that they are equipped to provide advanced care to these vulnerable infants.

The event will take place at T-Works, beside T-Hub in Knowledge City, Hitech City, Hyderabad, and promises to be a day filled with hope and support for those who need it most.

About Extra Mile Foundation:

Extra Mile Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to saving premature and sick newborns by ensuring they receive the necessary medical care. The foundation works as a bridge between the cost and quality of care, particularly for families unable to afford intensive treatment. Through initiatives like Premiethon, the foundation strives to provide equitable, life-saving care to newborns in need.

For more information about the event or to participate, visit the Extra Mile Foundation’s official website.