4.03L students to attend Group-I preliminary exams on June 9

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Chairman Mahender Reddy announced that 4.03 lakh students are expected to attend the Group-I preliminary examinations scheduled for June 9.

Chief Secretary (CS) Santhi Kumari conducted a video conference with district collectors and police officials on Thursday evening to review the preparedness for the exams.

The CS also reviewed the supply of seeds and fertilizers, the rural household survey under Mission Bhagiratha, and the stitching of school uniforms in the districts, according to an official statement released on Friday.

During the review meeting, Chairman Reddy confirmed that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Group-I preliminary exams, which will be held in 897 examination centers across 31 districts. He mentioned that regional coordinators have been appointed for groups of 20 centers to ensure effective monitoring and seamless exam conduct. Additionally, nodal officers from both the district administration and the police department have been appointed for coordination.

Precautions have been taken to train biometric invigilators, and sufficient biometric devices have been provided to address any potential issues.

The Chief Secretary stated that clear instructions have been issued to the district collectors, and training for chief superintendents, invigilators, and other staff has been completed. She urged the collectors to convene joint meetings with police and other officials in the district to monitor the situation closely, ensuring the exams are conducted smoothly, fairly, and peacefully.

The Chief Secretary also commended the collectors for their efforts in preventing the black marketing and hoarding of seeds, urging them to maintain vigilance over the next three weeks. She assured that the state has more than enough seeds and fertilizers available and emphasized the importance of educating farmers to purchase packed seeds and retain invoices to claim compensation if needed. Collectors were instructed to monitor the movement of fertilizers from central godowns to the mandal level to ensure proper distribution.

CS Kumari directed the collectors to conduct a timely survey of rural households to ensure every household has a tap connection, emphasizing that no household should be left uncovered. She also stressed the importance of completing the stitching of school uniforms and providing them to students by the start of the school term on June 12.