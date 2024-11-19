4-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack in Khammam, Telangana

Khammam: A heartbreaking incident took place in MV Palem, Khammam, on Tuesday, where a 4-year-old girl, Praharshika, tragically passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack. The young girl, who had been playing happily earlier in the day, suddenly collapsed while running towards her mother.

According to reports, Praharshika’s mother, Lavanya, had just returned home after attending the Group-3 exam. As she entered the house, Praharshika excitedly ran towards her, but suddenly fell to the ground. When Lavanya inquired about what happened, her daughter complained of chest pain and quickly lost consciousness.

Also Read: School Bus Crashes into Tree in Medchal, 40 Students Injured

In a desperate attempt to save her, the family rushed Praharshika to a nearby Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP), but her condition worsened. She was then transported to a hospital in Khammam, where doctors confirmed her death. Medical experts suspect that the child died due to a heart attack, although no prior health issues were reported.

Community in Shock

Praharshika’s sudden and tragic passing has left her family and the local community in complete shock. The incident raises alarming questions about the possibility of heart attacks in young children, even without any known symptoms or underlying medical conditions.

The death of such a young child has struck a chord with the community, highlighting the need for awareness regarding childhood health issues and the importance of regular medical check-ups for children, especially when there are signs of sudden health distress.