40 people including several Indians killed in major fire in Kuwait

New Delhi: Over 40 people, majority of them Indians, were killed in a devastating fire in a building housing labourers in southern Kuwait and the number of deceased is expected to go up, officials said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the fire incident as “saddening” and said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation.

“The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected,” Modi said on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the incident and said the Indian embassy in the Gulf nation will render the “fullest assistance” to all concerned.

Officials said the majority of the victims of the fire are Indians, mostly from Kerala.

The fire in Al-Mangaf building was reported to authorities in Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4.30 am and most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation, Kuwaiti media reported.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” Jaishankar said on X.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured,” he said.

Indian ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visited several hospitals including where the injured have been admitted.

Construction firm NBTC group rented the building for stay of more than 195 workers, most of them Indians from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and northern states, the Kuwaiti media said.

“Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today’s fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy,” the Indian embassy said on X.

“Almost all are reported to be stable by hospital authorities,” it said.

Kuwait’s health ministry said the injured were admitted to several hospitals, with 21 of them sent to Al-Adan Hospital, six to Farwaniya hospital, one to Al-Amiri and 11 to Mubarak hospital.

Officials in Delhi said officials from the Indian embassy are going to the hospitals where the victims were taken to.

The number of deaths and injured people will be known after they get the details, one of the officials said.

Indian ambassador Swaika also visited the site of the fire.

The Indian embassy said it is in touch with Kuwaiti law enforcement authorities, fire service and health department for necessary action.

Interior minister of Kuwait Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah ordered an investigation into the fire incident and issued directions to apprehend the owner and janitor of Al-Mangaf building.

“What happened today is a result of the greed of company and building owners,” Al-Sabah was quoted as saying by Kuwait Times.