4th Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024 Concludes with Exciting Finals

Secunderabad: The 4th Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, organized by the Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Academy, saw intense competition from August 9th to 11th, 2024.

In the Under 13 Boys category, J A Vilohith of GSM triumphed over Pramaan G from LFA in a thrilling 3-2 final (8-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6). Vilohith had earlier defeated Virat Sagar-SPARS (3-0) in the semi-finals, while Pramaan overcame Vaibhav Seetharam-AVSC (3-2).

In the Under 13 Girls final, Sri Saanvi from SPARS dominated, securing a 3-0 victory (11-8, 11-6, 11-5) against B V Mahima Krishna of HVS. Saanvi had previously defeated her SPARS teammate, Avanthika D, in the semi-finals (3-0).

The Under 15 Boys final saw P Sree Anish of GSM defeating Dharma Teja-LFHSA in straight sets (11-8, 11-9, 11-8), after overcoming Vevaan Bhatia-LFHSA in the semi-finals. Aniyah Anand-LFHSA won the Under 15 Girls final by beating B Srividya-SPARS (3-0).

Under 17 Boys champion Arush Reddy-SGUTTA outplayed Sourya Raj Saxena-AVSC in the final (3-0), while Under 17 Girls winner A Satya-SGUTTA defeated K Shreshta Reddy-GSM (3-0).

In the Under 19 Boys final, Arush Reddy-SGUTTA claimed another title by defeating Dharma Teja-LFHSA (4-0), and in the Under 19 Girls category, A Satya-SGUTTA emerged victorious in a closely contested match against K Shreshta Reddy-GSM (4-3).

The Women’s final was a gripping contest, with Varuni Jaiswal-GSM coming from behind to beat Nikhat Banu-RBISC (4-3). Varuni showcased resilience, turning the match around after losing the first two sets.

In the Men’s final, Mohammed Ali-AVSC secured a dominant win over R Santhosh Kumar-SGUTTA (4-0) to take the title.

The tournament concluded with a grand closing ceremony attended by prominent figures, including Sri Janak bhai Brahmbhatt, Secretary of GSM, Sri K.K. Maheshwari, President of TSTTA, Sri P. Nagender Reddy, Secretary of TSTTA, and Sri Amrulla Dastani, Vice President of TSTTA. All winners and runners-up were celebrated for their exceptional performances.