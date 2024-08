4th Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024: Day 2 Results

Hyderabad: The 4th Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024, organized by the Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Academy, Secunderabad, continues from August 9th to 11th. Here are the highlights from Day 2:

Under 11 Girls Finals:

Jain Myra-WTTA defeated Mokshika P-OMGS with scores of (11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8).

Under 11 Girls Semi-Finals:

Jain Myra-WTTA won against Sanhitha Aviyah-LFHSA (11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7).

Mokshika P-OMGS triumphed over V Aparna-GSM (11-13, 11-6, 3-11, 11-8, 11-5).

Under 11 Boys Finals:

V Srisai Advik-ITTA beat Amara Hannesh-SPHS (13-11, 11-8, 11-8).

Under 11 Boys Semi-Finals:

Amara Hannesh-SPHS won against V Manpreet-GSM (7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9).

V Srisai Advik-ITTA defeated Sreenath Abhay-ITTA (9-11, 12-14, 11-5, 14-12, 13-11).

Under 13 Boys Quarter-Finals:

Pramaan G-LFA defeated M Sriram-AVSC (11-6, 11-4, 11-8).

S Seetharam Vaibhav-AVSC beat Sadhvani Advait-GTTA (7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5).

Virat Sagar-SPARS overcame Naman Jain-AKTTA (11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7).

J A Vilohith-GSM won against Hriaan Kheskani-GTTA (11-9, 5-11, 13-11, 11-4).

Under 13 Girls Quarter-Finals:

Sri Saanvi-SPARS defeated Myra Jain-WTTA (11-7, 11-7, 11-4).

Avanthika D-SPARS beat Riddhi Toro-LFHSA (11-4, 8-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-4).

B V Mahima Krishna-HVS triumphed over C Vanshika-LFHSA (11-6, 11-8, 11-5).

S Gayathri Krishna-GSM won against Sanhitha Aviyah-LFHSA (12-10, 6-11, 11-3, 11-8).

Under 15 Girls Pre-Quarter Finals:

Aniyah Anand-LFHSA defeated Vanshika C-LFHSA (11-5, 11-7, 11-5).

C Bavika-GSM got a walkover from Vishnu Priya-LFHSA.

Vyshnavi G-AWA beat Riddhi Toro-LFHSA (11-2, 11-5, 12-10).

Akriti Tiwari-TTTA overcame D Avanthika-SPARS (4-11, 11-6, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8).

Sri Saanvi-SPARS won against Gupta Ishi-SPARS (11-7, 11-5, 11-2).

Under 17 Girls Quarter-Finals:

K Shreshta Reddy-GSM defeated D Samriddhi-SGUTTA (11-2, 11-6, 11-7).

Sri Saanvi-SPARS beat B Srividya-SPARS (9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10).

P Jalani-VPG won against B V Mahima Krishna-HVS (7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-4).

A Satya-SGUTTA overcame Anitha Anand-LFHSA (11-5, 9-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-9).

Under 17 Boys Pre-Quarter Finals:

K Tarun-GSM defeated Arjun P-LFHSA (9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-1).

P Abhijeet-LFHSA won against M Karthik Teja-AVSC (7-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8).

Devansh Singh-LFHSA triumphed over Chandrahas Reddy-SPARS (6-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-7).

Arush Reddy-SGUTTA beat Syed Jaffar-VPG (11-5, 13-11, 11-4).

Under 19 Boys Pre-Quarter Finals:

Arush Reddy-SGUTTA defeated P Jwalith-KHDTTA (11-7, 11-3, 11-8).

Akshay-AWA won against Manohar-SPARS (11-9, 11-5, 11-7).

Shaurya Raj-AVSC triumphed over Chandrahas Reddy-SPARS (11-8, 11-2, 11-8).

M Rishabh Singh-AWA beat K Ishanth-AWA (11-9, 11-3, 11-7).

Day 2 showcased fierce competition and outstanding performances from all participants. The tournament continues to be a platform for showcasing the best talent in table tennis.