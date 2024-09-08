5 hurt in clash during labour rally in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least five persons were injured in Bangladesh’s Ashulia, Savar, as a consequence of a factional confrontation between two Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal parties, a media report said.

The incident occurred on Saturday during a rally at the Bypail North Bengal Bus Stand on the Nabinnagar-Chandra Highway.

The event was organised to protest damage to industrial infrastructure, labour discontent, and conspiracies but evolved into a fight between two groups, breaking chairs.

Dewan Md. Salauddin Babu, a former Member of Parliament, was the event’s chief guest.

Among the injured was Mazharul Islam Khan, who claimed to be the General Secretary of the Dhamsona Union Sramik Dal unit.

The identities of the other injured people have not been published.

According to witnesses, the demonstration, organised by the Ashulia section of Sramik Dal, began in pandemonium because a temporary stage erected on a truck caused chaos.

Mazharul Islam Khan was taken from the stage, prompting a throng to assault him.

Mazharul Islam Khan responded to the incident by claiming that he was attacked by supporters of Gafur Chairman and Mokhles Khan after being ejected from the platform.

He stated that at least five individuals were hurt, including himself.