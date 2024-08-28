6 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Gaza: At least six Palestinians were killed and seven others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Civil Defense said on Tuesday.

“Our crews recovered six dead bodies and found seven injured in a house targeted by Israeli warplanes west of Khan Younis,” the Civil Defense said in a press statement.

In a separate statement, the Civil Defense accused the Israeli forces of violently displacing and expelling civilians in residential areas, which has resulted in “the killing and injuries of hundreds of unarmed citizens.”

The Israeli army has not commented on this incident yet.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others taken hostage.

The ongoing Israeli attacks have so far claimed more than 40,400 lives in Gaza, according to local health authorities.