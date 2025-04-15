61-Day Fishing Ban Begins in Andhra Pradesh; Fishermen Struggle as Prices Spike

Visakhapatnam: A 61-day fishing ban has been imposed along the eastern coast of India, beginning midnight Monday and continuing until June 15, in an effort to protect fish and shrimp during their critical breeding season.

Fishing with Motorised Boats Prohibited Until June 15

As part of the ban, the use of motorised boats for fishing has been strictly prohibited. However, wooden rafts are allowed, as they cause minimal disturbance to marine ecosystems. Authorities have implemented strict monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance.

Fisherwomen Struggle Amid Soaring Dried Fish Prices

The ban is having a significant impact on fisherwomen and small-scale vendors who depend on the sale of sea fish and dried fish for their livelihood. Dried fish prices have surged in local markets.

Parvathi, a fisherwoman from Visakhapatnam, told Deccan Chronicle, “The price of dried Nethallu fish has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 800 per kilo, and dried prawns are now Rs 100–150 more per kilogram.”

Shortage of Raw Materials Affects Dried Fish Industry

Mylapalli Ernamma, secretary of the Visakha Town Fisherwomen Dry Fish Cooperative Society, expressed concern over raw material shortages. She stated that the cooperative is now entirely dependent on existing stocks for processing dried fish.

The society comprises 164 members producing approximately 8 tonnes of dried fish daily. The Visakhapatnam fishing harbour currently houses 700 non-engine boats and 1,000 engine boats, while Anakapalle district has 2,360 engines and wooden rafts. Only wooden rafts are permitted for fishing under the current ban.

Matsakara Bharosa: Government Announces Rs 20,000 Aid for Fishermen

Historically, fishermen were provided with free rice supplies during the fishing ban period. However, the government now offers cash assistance under the Matsakara Bharosa scheme. This year, eligible fishermen will receive Rs 20,000 in financial aid during May.

Legal Action for Violation of Fishing Ban

Authorities have issued a strict warning that violators of the ban will face legal action and may also lose access to welfare benefits. The fishing ban is crucial to ensure the sustainability of marine resources and the long-term welfare of fishing communities.