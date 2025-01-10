Hyderabad: The 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship – 2025, organized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and hosted by CISCE, New Delhi, is taking place at St. Joseph’s School, Habsiguda, from January 9 to 11, 2025.

This prestigious event has attracted 32 teams from across India, bringing together the best young Yogasana talents to showcase their skills and sportsmanship. The championship commenced with a grand opening ceremony, reflecting the spirit of unity and competition.

Artistic Yoga U-14 Girls Final Results

Krittika Datta (Tripura) – Points: 23 2nd Place: Payal Nirmalkar (Chhattisgarh) – Points: 22.5

Riddhima Ghosh (West Bengal) – Points: 22 4th Place: S. Tanisha (CISCE) – Points: 21.5

Rhythmic Yoga U-14 Girls Final Results

Sara Sukanth Aggarwal (Delhi) – Points: 25 2nd Place: Aranya Hutait (West Bengal) – Points: 24.5

The event highlights the growing importance of Yogasana as a sport and the exceptional talent among young athletes in India.