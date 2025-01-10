Sports

68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship – 2025

The event highlights the growing importance of Yogasana as a sport and the exceptional talent among young athletes in India.

Syed Mubashir10 January 2025 - 20:51
68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship – 2025
68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship – 2025

Hyderabad: The 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship – 2025, organized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and hosted by CISCE, New Delhi, is taking place at St. Joseph’s School, Habsiguda, from January 9 to 11, 2025.

This prestigious event has attracted 32 teams from across India, bringing together the best young Yogasana talents to showcase their skills and sportsmanship. The championship commenced with a grand opening ceremony, reflecting the spirit of unity and competition.

Artistic Yoga U-14 Girls Final Results

  • 1st Place: Krittika Datta (Tripura) – Points: 23
  • 2nd Place: Payal Nirmalkar (Chhattisgarh) – Points: 22.5
  • 3rd Place: Riddhima Ghosh (West Bengal) – Points: 22
  • 4th Place: S. Tanisha (CISCE) – Points: 21.5
  • 5th Place: Gaddam Sunitha (Telangana) – Points: 21

Rhythmic Yoga U-14 Girls Final Results

  • 1st Place: Sara Sukanth Aggarwal (Delhi) – Points: 25
  • 2nd Place: Aranya Hutait (West Bengal) – Points: 24.5
  • 3rd Place: Niral Wadekar (Maharashtra) – Points: 24

The event highlights the growing importance of Yogasana as a sport and the exceptional talent among young athletes in India.

Tags
Syed Mubashir10 January 2025 - 20:51

Related Articles

Kolkata Derby: East Bengal Search for First Win Against Mohun Bagan in ISL

Kolkata Derby: East Bengal Search for First Win Against Mohun Bagan in ISL

10 January 2025 - 17:35
Varun Chakaravarthy an Outside Chance for India’s ODIs Against England and Champions Trophy

Varun Chakaravarthy an Outside Chance for India’s ODIs Against England and Champions Trophy

10 January 2025 - 17:23
Varun Aaron Announces Retirement from All Forms of Representative Cricket

Varun Aaron Announces Retirement from All Forms of Representative Cricket

10 January 2025 - 16:45
Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2025: U19 Champions Crowned

Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2025: U19 Champions Crowned

10 January 2025 - 16:43
Back to top button