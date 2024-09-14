6th Grade Student Attempts Suicide at KGBV School in Suryapet Due to Alleged Staff Harassment

Suryapet, Telangana – A 6th-grade student at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Maddirala mandal, Tungaturthi constituency, attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of the school building. The student allegedly took this drastic step after enduring harassment from school staff.

The shocking incident has raised alarms in the local community, sparking outrage among parents and local authorities. The student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, and her condition is being closely monitored.

Parents and community leaders have demanded swift action against the staff members involved in the alleged harassment, calling for an investigation to ensure justice. Authorities are looking into the matter to determine the facts and prevent further incidents of this nature.