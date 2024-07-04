73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Expo 2024 to Kick Off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dr. B Parthasaradhi Reddy, President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Association (IPCA) and Member of Rajya Sabha, addressed the media today alongside Dr. T.V. Narayana, General Secretary-IPCA, Dr. J.A.S. Giri, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for IPCA, Dr. A. Ramkishan, Org Secretary of LOC, and Chakravarthi AVPS, Chairman of the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The media conference was held on the eve of the 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPCA) Expo 2024, set to take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad from July 5-7, 2024.

This premier event, organized by the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Association (IPCA), is anticipated to attract a distinguished gathering of global leaders, esteemed Prix Galien awardees, CEOs of top pharmaceutical companies, and between 8000-10000 pharmaceutical professionals.

The Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, along with other prominent ministers, will inaugurate the event, marking the commencement of three days dedicated to advancements and collaborations in the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr. Parthasaradhi Reddy highlighted the significance of the congress, emphasizing its role in fostering innovation, sharing knowledge, and enhancing global partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry. He expressed confidence that the event would provide an invaluable platform for professionals to engage in meaningful discussions and forge new pathways for the future of pharmaceuticals.

The IPCA Expo 2024 promises to be a landmark event, showcasing cutting-edge research, pioneering technologies, and industry trends that will shape the future of healthcare and pharmaceuticals on both a national and global scale.