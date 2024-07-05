73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Inaugurated at Hitex Exhibition Centre

Hyderabad: The 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress was inaugurated on Friday at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, marking a significant event for the pharmaceutical industry in India.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the start of the congress. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance & Planning, Energy, Telangana, inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp.

In his keynote address, he emphasized the critical role of the pharmaceutical industry in the economic and healthcare sectors of Telangana. He highlighted the state government’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the growth of the pharmaceutical sector.

Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu spoke about the advancements in IT and electronic communications that are revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry. He underlined the importance of integrating technology with healthcare to enhance efficiency and accessibility.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy focused on the infrastructure developments that facilitate the growth of industries, including pharmaceuticals, in Telangana. He assured continued support from the government to improve road and building infrastructure, crucial for the logistics and operations of pharmaceutical companies.

Dr. B. Parthasaradhi Reddy and Dr. T.V. Narayana discussed the significance of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress as a platform for professionals, researchers, and industry leaders to exchange knowledge and collaborate on future advancements. They expressed their gratitude to all participants and sponsors for their contribution to the success of the event.

The 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress is set to feature various technical sessions, workshops, and exhibitions, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends in the pharmaceutical industry. The event will continue over the weekend, concluding with a closing ceremony on Sunday.

The event saw the presence of prominent dignitaries including Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance & Planning, Energy, Telangana; Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Telangana; and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Telangana.

Also in attendance were Dr. B. Parthasaradhi Reddy, President of PCASTETIPC and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Dr. T.V. Narayana, Secretary of IPCAS and National President; Dr. J.A.S. Giri, LOC Chairman and LOC Org Secretary; and Dr. A. Ramkishan.