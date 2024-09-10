77th Senior National Aquatic Swimming Championship 2024: Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal Shines with Silver in 400m Freestyle

Mangalore: The 77th Senior National Aquatic Swimming Championship, currently underway in Mangalore, witnessed a thrilling performance in the women’s 400-meter freestyle event.

Vritti Agarwal, representing Telangana State, secured the silver medal with an impressive timing of 4:25.09 seconds, bettering the previous national record.

The event saw intense competition, with Karnataka’s Harshita Ramachandra claiming the gold medal and setting a new national record with a timing of 4:24.70 seconds. Bhavya Sachdeva from Delhi took the bronze, clocking in at 4:30.94 seconds.

The championship, held from September 10th to 13th, 2024, has brought together top swimming talents from across the country, showcasing the best in aquatic sports.