8 Jawans, Driver Killed in Maoist Attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur District

Dantewada: In a deadly Maoist assault, eight jawans and a driver were killed after the rebels blew up a security vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The attack, which occurred around 2:15 PM on Monday, took place in the Kutra area of the Bastar region while the nine individuals were travelling in a Scorpio SUV.

Attack Comes After Amit Shah’s Announcement on Ending Maoism

The gruesome attack occurred just days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration that security forces are committed to eradicating Maoism from India by March 2026. The government has been intensifying efforts in regions like Chhattisgarh, where Maoist activity has been a persistent challenge.

Security Forces’ Retaliation: Four Maoists Killed in Abujhmad

In a related development, security forces attacked Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad region on Sunday, killing four rebels, including two women. Automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifles and Self-Loading Rifles, were recovered by the security personnel. A search operation continues at the site of the attack.

Escalation of Violence in Bastar Region

This latest attack follows a day after an encounter in Bastar’s Abujhmad region, where four Maoists were killed. The operation, which took place on Saturday evening, resulted in the death of District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Sannu Karam, along with the neutralization of the four Maoist militants.

Ongoing Search Operations and Growing Violence

Top security officials confirmed that a search operation is still underway in the area. The latest wave of violence comes just after a series of incidents where security forces have actively engaged in counter-Maoist operations. More details are awaited as the situation develops.

Union Home Minister’s Visit and Reaffirmed Commitment to Rehabilitation

This surge in violence comes on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, where he addressed a group of surrendered Maoists. During his visit, he emphasized the government’s commitment to rehabilitating those affected by Maoist violence and encouraged others to surrender and lay down their arms.

Shah’s commitment to ending the Maoist insurgency and providing rehabilitation programs was a key theme of his message, aiming to encourage Maoists to abandon the armed movement and live peacefully under the law.