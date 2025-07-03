Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Major Fire Breaks Out at Rubber Factory in Katedan Industrial Area

A massive fire broke out at a rubber manufacturing factory in the Katedan Industrial Area during the early hours of Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Fouzia Farhana3 July 2025 - 11:25
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a rubber manufacturing factory in the Katedan Industrial Area during the early hours of Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighting Operations Underway, Area Cordoned Off

According to officials, the fire erupted at a unit involved in producing car mats and other rubber-based products. On receiving the alert, multiple fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.

The Mailardevpally police, along with Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, also reached the location to assist in the emergency response. Due to the intensity of the fire, thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building, causing panic among nearby industrial workers.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent any mishaps and ensure the safety of workers and emergency personnel.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation by fire safety officials.

More details are awaited as officials continue with containment efforts and damage assessment.

Fouzia Farhana3 July 2025 - 11:25
